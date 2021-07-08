Here Alex talks us through what they have planned for the club.

Firstly, Keith and I would like to thank Joe for his great service at Crawley Town over the past four years. We wish Joe the absolute best in his new role at Gillingham.

It is our 125th anniversary at the club and it is the perfect time for us to enter a new era.

Crawley Town's Alex Watts

We are grateful for everyone – fans, sponsors, players, and staff - who have got us to this point and we are looking forward to continuing to build a tight-knit community that can move the club forward.

As a commercial team we are consciously moving from purely transactional relationships with sponsors to long-lasting partnerships which create synergy for both parties.

We are building valuable sponsorship packages for businesses who want to increase their exposure, and more importantly generate interactions which will lead to sales.

We have a great media team at the club who are also committed to supporting our sponsors and partners through our media channels which have a combined audience of 150,000 fans.

In this exciting time, we are revamping the popular ‘Talk of the Town’ pre-match show which will create a great opportunity for businesses to advertise during the show.

We will be offering a range of Player Sponsorship packages to give fans the chance to meet their player, among many other benefits.

It also gives businesses the chance to generate interest and translate the fans’ passion for the player into passion for their business.

A major importance has been placed on our relationship with the Crawley Town Community Foundation and we have an exciting initiative that will be announced in due course.

Our matchday hospitality is up there with the best in the league and we are keen to invite our sponsors and partners to get a feel for the club and join us on matchdays.

We offer Match Sponsorship and Matchball Sponsorship packages which include hospitality tickets, which are open to fans and businesses.

Hopefully we will be able to get as many fans as possible returning to The People’s Pension stadium this season to get behind John and the players.

As mentioned, there are a lot of valuable commercial opportunities at Crawley Town in this new era so we encourage interested businesses and fans to pop in and see us or get in touch via phone or email.

Please contact us on

[email protected], 01293 410000, or come into the

office during the hours detailed at this site: Club Information &