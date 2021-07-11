This is how Gatwick Airport's South terminal might look if they honour Gareth Southgate after Euro 2020

Gatwick Airport have 'reveleaed' how their new 'Southgate' Terminal might look if England win the Euros.

Crawley's own Gareth Southgate is leading the England side into their first major tournament final since 1966. You can see the new Southgate Terminal' below.

And after beating Denmark in the semi-final on Wednesday, Gatwick tweeted they were thinking about renaming their South Terminal to honour the former Hazelwick school pupil.

And they followed that up with a 'artist's impression' of how the outside of the terminal may look with the new name.

