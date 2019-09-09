'They are not giving up and determined to get something out of matches' - Crawley Town opinion

A full coach of supporters pulled away from the stadium at 8.00am travelling, up to south of Manchester for our match against Macclesfield.

The Silkmen were one point above the Red Devils in eighth place – The M23 and M1 were very kind to us and we arrived at our buffet stop in Castle Donington on time. After refreshments it was an hour and a quarter of drive to the stadium, arriving at 2.15pm. The weather was so much better this time after the previous seasons howling gales and driving rain.

The fans had turned out in numbers, 165 for a game “oop norf” was encouraging for the future local games.

We were hoping to get the maximum three points but hadn’t counted on the hosts being as good as they were – the first half the hosts actually dominated the game and took the lead on 21 minutes when the visitors fails to deal with a short corner routine which allowed the ball to travel straight across the penalty area to Vassel to fire into the net, it should have been cleared.

SEE ALSO Crawley Town dig deep against Macclesfield - opinion | Crawley Town head coach left 'half-happy' after 'strong reaction' in second half at Macclesfield Town | Crawley Town's Bez Lubala wins League Two Player of the Month award | Macclesfield Town 1 Crawley Town 1: Reds come from behind to take point at Silkmen

Glenn Morris came to the rescue a few more times in the first half and helped the visitors to go in at the interval just the one goal down.

In the second half, Gabriele Cioffi made one change at half time Mason Bloomfield replacing Nathan Ferguson, so the team went into the second half with two strikers – the momentum changed immediately and the Red Devils were getting forward much more and closing down. Shots were firing in from the visitors but they were either off target or the home keeper was saving with no real difficulty.

It wasn’t all one way traffic with the Red Devils dominating possession, the Silkmen however did bring out the best of Glenn Morris with him making two great saves.

Crawley’s leading scorer Bez Lubala and EFL “player of the month” for League 2 added another to his tally on 73 minutes, a free kick was awarded just a few yards outside the area to the Red Devils – up he stepped and fire an absolute screamer into the top corner, which, also earned him second position in the “goal of the day” on Sky Sports. Moments later, another Lubala drive was palmed away by the keeper and with Ollie Palmer sliding in saw the ball just passed the post on the wrong side.

The referee called a halt to the game after five minutes of added time and a point was added to each side with Macclesfield still above the Red Devils on goal difference. The Red Devils have scored in every League game this season have come from goals behind now on each of their last three league away matches which shows that they are not giving up and determined to get something out of matches. Roll on Saturday against Mansfield – and as I said in last week’s paper – come and support your Town.

UP, UP and AWAY

Northampton Town – Saturday 21st September in the League with a 3.00pm kick off – The second coach is now getting good numbers on but we still have seats available would be brilliant if we could take 2 full coaches - we depart from the stadium at 9.30am and the cost is £10.00 for all supporters, we have also arranged buffet lunch stop on route at the MK Dons Sports Bar in Newport Pagnell included in the fare. If you want to travel to this match then please contact us to book on.

To book on any of our coaches please contact Alain – Phone 07771 – 792346 - E mail alain_harper@Icloud.com