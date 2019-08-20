'There were a lot of positives and we have to run with that' - Crawley Town head coach on Crewe defeat

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi says his side can take a lot of positives from their defeat to Crewe Alexandra.

The Reds took the lead through the in-form Bez Lubala but eventually lost 2-1 to a side who finished the night top of the division.

Cioffi said: "Pleased with the performance and disappointed with the result. The first half they lead the game but we were in it and funnily enough we scored.

"Then we made the one mistake and they got the goal but that is part of the game. The second half of the game we stepped in more with more of a desire to win the game and funnily enough they scored, that’s football.

"I think we have to be positive because it was another good performance.

"We can continue to work hard and keep going in the right direction and keep the same spirit."

Crewe were impressive and could have easily been three for four up before Lubala notched up his foiurth goal in four games.

Cioffi agreed they were a good said: "They have been playing together for three years but we have to be more honest with ourselves.

"The performance was good but could be better. At the end of the day we know where we have to work, we know what we can improve on. When the mind is there that’s the most important thing.

"The players were committed, everyone had desire to perform. There were a lot of positives and we have to run with that."

Cioffi made four changes to the side who drew at Scunthorpe on Saturday. He said: "It was bit more of a tactical decision because we wanted to play with a quality winger - Ashley [Nathaniel-George], a player in the gap in Ashley Nadesan and playing Ollie was to stretch them.

"It didn’t work in the first half but that is part of the job. You have a game in your mind it did not work so we were faster to change and in the second half we had the chance to draw."

Reds travel to Leyton Orient on Saturday.