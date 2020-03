A new study from BetVictor, placed Bournemouth's Eddie Howe at the top of the lsit with Sheffield United's Chris Wilder second and Burnley's Sean Dyche third. Hughton was fourth ahead of the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino.

1. Eddie Howe - Bournemouth Seasons in charge: 8'Starting value: 9.2m'Finishing/current value: 308.5m'Percentage increase: 3,261

2. Chris Wilder - Sheffield United Second place

3. Sean Dyche - Burnley Seasons in charge: 8'Starting value: 21.9'Finishing/current value: 176.2m'Percentage increase: 703

4. Chris Hughton - Brigthon Seasons in charge: 5'Starting value: 37.9m'Finishing/current value: 156.8m'Percentage increase: 313

