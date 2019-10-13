'The team have to really start thinking about their starting attitude in games' - Crawley Town opinion

The Red Devils and Colchester United meet again in two weeks’ time in front of a full capacity stadium and at this moment the home side have taken the slender bragging rights for the Carabao Cup game with their comeback from a half time deficit to take all three points with a 2 -1 win taking them up to ninth spot in the table on equal points as the visitors.

Gabrielle Cioffi had to make changes to the starting line-up for the Red Devils after the Forest Green defeat, with David Sesay suspended, in came Lewis Young who was made captain as Danny Bulman was sitting on the subs bench with Tarryn Allarakhia making his first team starting debut in midfield. With Ollie Palmer still side-lined Mason Bloomfield continue up front with Reece Grego-Cox.

The game in front of just over 2600 was very nondescript in the first half with Crawley not at their best, in fact they we playing as they did at Forest Green a week earlier, misplaced passing, second to the ball and being overwhelmed by the Colchester midfield. The visitors could have been out of site by half time, but fortunately had left their scoring boots behind and only managed to get one past Glenn Morris, this was from a corner when unmarked centre half Prosser headed the ball into the net on 35 minutes.

Were the Red Devils were on their way to another home defeat, some supporters commented that the way they were playing they couldn’t see them managing a single goal let alone two, although the Red Devils have scored in every game this season and since the end of March – should they have doubted them to come back.

At the start of the second half, it was like someone had turned a switch on – was this the same side that played in the first half – this Crawley side were full of energy, pressing forward and closing down the opposition. Ten minutes into the second half and the home side were level, a good run and turn by Panutche Camara got free of the defender and his pass to Reece Grego-Cox was inch perfect and Grego-Cox took one touch and fired past the keeper Gerken into the far corner of the net from 25 yards giving the Red Devils a deserved equaliser. The home side continued to press, going forward at every opportunity, playing as good as they had earlier in the season.

Debutant Allarakhia was replaced by Ashley Nathaniel-George on 65 minutes and he started giving the visitors something else to contend with – fast trickery runs, getting behind the now static defence, with one effort being parried by Gerken on to the post.

With ten minutes remaining, it was Grego-Cox who set up the winner, his pass to Lewis Young enabled the defender to put an early cross into the penalty area, Mason Bloomfield timed his run to perfection powerfully heading past the Gerken from five yards his second in two games but this time giving the Red Devils the lead and sending the home fans into raptures.

Man of the match Grego-Cox was replaced late on by Van Velzen to a standing ovation and with time running out Bez Lubala saw his effort rebound off the far post from another powerful drive.

Another three points to the total but the team/squad have to really start thinking about their starting attitude in games – we can’t keep giving away goal starts to the opponents, we need to be on the front foot as soon as the referee blows his whistle at the start of the game.

Up Up and Away

The Red Devils have another difficult game on Saturday when they travel to the Yorkshire town of Bradford. The home side are in 3rd Place and have former Red Devils Hope Akpan in their midfield, who scored last Saturday against Morecambe in the 2-1 win. We know that they will have a strong home support averaging over 14,000 but the Red Devils will have a noisy band of followers behind them, a full coach will be travelling up and with some making their own way, let’s hope for another inspiring display and another 3 points on the road.

This is followed three days later by another tricky away match on Tuesday 22nd October when they visit Newport County who are currently 5th in the table. A supporters coach will travel to Newport departing from the stadium at 2.00pm and cost is £10.00 for this trip. We have seats available if you want join us and support the team. Please contact Alain on 07771-792346 for full details.