The state of play with each Brighton and Hove Albion player ahead of their Premier League relegation battle Brighton and Hove Albion are just two points above the Premier League drop zone and face another nervous end to the season. We assess the state of the squad and look at who is and who isn't up for the intense relegation battle that awaits. 1. Maty Ryan A reliable performer and have no worries going into a relegation battle with Ryan between the sticks. Will be a good influence on and off the pitch in tough times. Getty 2. Martin Montoya No longer a regular with Alzate often preferred at right back. Montoya has performed well at times this season and will have a role to play in Brighton's battle for survival. Getty 3. Ezequiel Schelotto Appearances have been rare following his recovery from a knee injury. Played quite well against Tottenham during 2-1 defeat at Boxing Day but hasn't been seen since. Getty 4. Alzate Nothing seems to faze this young man on his breakthrough season.Played right back, right and left wingback, centre midfield and behind the striker. Will be calm in heat of relegation battle Getty