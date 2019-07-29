'The possibilities are immense' for Broadbridge Heath at new home

Assistant manager Sam Chapman has set his sights on a top five finish for Broadbridge Heath in the SCFL Premier Division this season.

Last season the Bears finished sixth, marking the ninth year in ten that they have improved on their position from the previous season. With this in mind Chapman wishes to keep up this record.

He said: “That's the target this year. We are looking at fifth, fourth, third, second or who knows.

“We would also like a run in the FA Vase as we had two years ago when we were one of the last Sussex sides to get knocked out.

“We also have the FA Cup to look forward when we will be the first Step 5 side from Sussex to have their cup tie covered live by the BBC as we take on Gravesend’s Punjab United.

“As we enter a new era in our own ground the possibilities are immense. The next couple of years will be hard work but very exciting.”

Heath moved into High Wood Hill Sports Ground this summer and will officially open their new stadium against Loxwood on August 7.

This coupled with an impressive pre-season has given cause for optimism. Chapman added: “All our friendlies have produced good performances by the team, with some of the younger players showing they will have a big part to play in the coming season.

“Playing at places like Corinthian and Maidstone United has been really enjoyable, and beating Isthmian League Chipstead 5-2 was encouraging to say the least. We are always looking for quality players who want to help take the club forward and we are looking forward to putting the finishing touches to pre-season in the next week.”

Heath start their season with a trip to Langney Wanderers on Saturday and the Bears assistant boss has predicted a stern test.

He said: “Last year Langney improved significantly at the end of the season under Kenny McCreadie and gave us a tough game down there. If they have continued to improve, it will need a good performance to get the win.

“At this time of the year all teams have players on holiday or at weddings so it is very much a squad game. We will need at least 17 or 18 players who can play to the clubs best standard if we are to improve on last year and that starts with Langney.”