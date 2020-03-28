The intriguing all-time English top-flight table - where do Brighton, Crystal Palace and West Ham rank?
Brighton have been mixing it in the top flight for the last three seasons but where do they rank in the all-time table?
Sky Sports have pulled together a table showing the top teams and how many points they have acquired in top flight English association football's 131 year history. Scroll down and click through the pages to see exactly where the Seagulls rank, and how they compare to their rivals: