The injury news Brighton and Hove Albion fans wanted to hear ahead of Sheffield United

Brighton and Hove Albion received a huge injury boost ahead of the their Premier League clash with Sheffield United at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Striker Aaron Connolly will be available for selection once again, having fully recovered from groin problem he sustained at Arsenal.

Connolly, 19, missed the entertaining draws against Wolves and Crystal Palace but is fit and firing ahead of a stern test against Chris Wilder's United.

Albion head coach Graham Potter said, "He should be available, he has trained this week so is available. There were no fresh concerns after Crystal Palace so pretty much the same squad but obviously Aaron is available."

Dale Stephens is also in contention once again having served his one-match suspension at Palace after collecting five bookings.

Stephens, 30, was an ever-present for Potter's team before the Palace match but faces a battle to get back into the starting line-up following an impressive midfield performance from Yves Bissouma at Selhurst Park.

Potter added, "We are pleased about that. He (Dale) is an important player for us and he adds to the competition in the group. There is a selection decision to be made there and it is nice to have those problems. We have a good group, a good squad with good numbers training.

"It is going to be a busy period and at least if you go into that with a good base, it gives you chance. Of course the squad will be tested and we will have to use as many players as we can and be as creative as we can. But focus on the first game which is Sheffield United."

Solly March (groin) remains sidelined and is expected to be back in early January, while long-term absentee José Izquierdo is out with a knee injury.