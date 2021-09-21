'The fans don't pay money to watch people who can't control a game' - Crawley Town boss John Yems left frustrated by officials after 2-2 draw with Harrogate Town

The Reds held on valiantly for a point after Ashely Nadesan was sent off after a clash of heads with Connor Hall.

Sam Ashford and Joel Lynch had given the Reds a 2-1 half-time lead in response to Luke Armstrong's second minute opener.

Crawley Town boss John Yems

Nadesan replaced the injured Lynch at half time before being sent off on 65 minutes. An Archie Davies own goal levelled things up before the Reds held on.

But Yems said the game was ruined by the officials.

He said: "I will probably get in trouble again but, someone has got to look at that these games.

"Come here and do the game, don’t want to be the centre of attention. They talk to you before the game like you are all buddy buddy.

"We have 2,000 people here every week assessing me and Lee. But they get away with and it’s wrong and I am the one who gets branded a big mouth.

"I am just sticking up for my players and the fans. They don't pay money to watch people who can't control a game."

And on the the red card, Yems said: "He ruined the game the moment he sent Nadders off. They both went head to head. And he said he nutted him. Nadders?!I haven’t even seen him tackle a fish supper."

Yems was full of praise for Harrogate. He said: "Watch Harrogate, they have done a good job their management team. They are a very, very, very good side.

"We didn't contribute too much to it by giving them two goals but they are the best side we have played this season without a shadow of a doubt."

And Yems praised his players and the fans for the spirit shown and never giving up.

"Take that silly goal away, all of them, not just the defence, from front to back, everyone earned their spurs tonight.

"They [the fans] could have turned but they wouldn’t turn her because they can see us having a go."