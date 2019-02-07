'The cleanest strike you'll see today' - Callum Saunders' wonder goal goes viral

Haywards Heath Town star Callum Saunders' wonder goal against Three Bridges on Tuesday night has gone viral.

Saunders, son of Heath manager Shaun, scored two in the 4-3 win.

And one of the goals, a free kick from just inside the opposition's half, was picked up by Soccer AM titled 'the cleanest strike you'll see today'.

The video has been more than 25,000 times on the Facebook page and 12,500 times on twitter.

Saunders tweeted after: "When ur standing waiting to take a free kick an ur GK is in ur ear to shoot an u think... yea, ok **** it..."

This is the second time this season a goal in a game involving Haywards Heath Town has been picked up by Soccer AM. In the Blues' 3-1 win over Crawley Town in November, an own goal by Crawley's Germain Dua also went viral after being shared by the Sky Sports' show.

Callum Saunders celebrates a goal earlier in the season. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

