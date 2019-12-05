'That's a bit out of left field' -Crawley Town fans react to John Yems appointment

Crawley Town fans have taken to social media to react to the news John Yems is the club's new head coach.

Yems replaces Italian Gabriele Cioffi, who left the club by mutual consent on Monday.

James Eddolls posted on our post on the CRAWLEY TOWN 4 LIFE Facebook page: "Good to get a manager in that has had the experience and hopefully get the squad playing decent football like the start of the season."

Martin King tweeted: "Very pleased with the appointment....Onwards and upwards John :)"

@Westycarp tweeted: "Best of luck for the rest of the season John, we have a good squad of players just need them to play together."

Steve Herbert said on the CRAWLEY TOWN 4 LIFE page: "All I’m gonna say, is wise move by the club to only give him a deal until the end of April 2020. Let’s hope he hits the ground running, Stevenage and then Port Vale has to be six points! No pressure Johnny!😉"

Martin Harding said: "Thats a bit out of left field.Was always good to me when I worked as kit man for a season some years back and he was assistant manager back then."

Phil Jarman added: "I think it's a good choice , in many respects , he has been at premiership coaching grounds with AFC Bournemouth been in the game , and he has watched Crawley alot this eve so he is not completely in the dark to how we are performing and what possibly has to be done to give the squad a boost . All the best to John Yems."

