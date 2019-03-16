Ten-man Crawley Town suffer miserable afternoon at Crewe Alexandra

Crawley Town suffered a 6-1 hammering away at Crewe Alexandra.

After two promising home performances against Grimsby and Mansfield Town, Gabriele Cioffi's men would have gone into the game with a bit of confidence.

And when Ollie Palmer converted from the spot after 13 minutes, after Reece Grego-Cox was bundled over, their tails would have been up.

But a mad seven minutes saw the Reds concede four goals in seven minute. Jordan Bowery scored in the 36th minute, Tom Dallison put into his own net two minutes later before Chris Porter and Paul Green made it 4-1 before half-time.

It got worse two minutes after the break when Charlie Kirk made it 5-1.

And the afternoon got no better when Ibrahim Meite was sent off in the 81st minute. The club tweeted: "Handbags as the Reds line up for a free kick. Looks like Ibrahim Meite has been sent off for a push within the wall. That's our day in a nutshell."

The home side made it 6-1 in the 84th minute through Owen Dale. It could have been seven but Crewe had a goal ruled out for offside in the 88th minute.

The club tweeted after the final whistle: "If ever there was a result that could get in the bin, it would be today's. An absolute write off after a crazy 90 minutes. Thank you to the 79 that made the journey today - We wish you all a very safe journey home.

