'The fans don't pay money to watch people who can't control a game' - Crawley Town boss John Yems left frustrated by officials after 2-2 draw with Harrogate Town

The main stand at the People's Pension Stadium

There was a minute's applause for Jimmy Greaves

Reds players before the agme

Photographer Cory Pickford was the game, here is a selection of his pictures.

Joel Lynch and Sam Ashford scored for the Reds before Ashley Nadesan was shown a red card.