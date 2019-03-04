Table-topping Rustington topple rivals Angmering Seniors to stay on title trail

Rustington produced another ‘top performance’ to remain out in front in the battle to be crowned SCFL Division 2 champions.

Rampant Blues raced three goals ahead inside 17 minutes before Josh Irish rounded off the scoring after the restart to wrap up an emphatic 4-0 derby triumph at Angmering Seniors.

Since being held to a home draw by Westfield just under a month ago, Rustington have sizzled in the four fixtures that have followed.

The Blues have kept themselves a point clear in the race for the title, secured a place in the League Cup final while a Sussex Intermediate Cup semi-final is on the horizon this weekend.

Manager Kerry Hardwell had nothing but praise for his troops as they dismantled rivals Angmering Seniors in their latest outing.

He said: “The boys produced another top performance.

Leading scorer Josh Irish added to his tally as Rustington dismantled Angmering Seniors in the derby. Picture: Derek Martin

“After the semi-final in the week we had eight players out through injury or suspension so it’s a credit to the whole squad for putting on another great performance.

“The last four games the boys have really kicked on collectively as a group and been fantastic on and off the pitch. Myself, Tucks (Jon Tucker; assisstant manager) and Mark Rowland could not have asked anymore of them.”

Blues were out of sight inside 17 minutes.

Chris Darwin got the opener on five minutes before Kryzystof Paraficz doubled the lead ten minutes later.

Blues had another two minutes later through Tom Ryder to cap a crazy start.

Rustington were now in command and leading scorer got in on the act to round off the scoring eight minutes after the restart.

Hardwell’s troops will look to move a step closer to the treble when they host SCFL Division 2 rivals Upper Beeding in a Sussex Intermediate Cup semi-final clash on Saturday.

RUSTINGTON: Nash; Beaney, John, MacIver, Miles, O’Connor, Paraficz, Anderton, Ryder, Irish, Darwin. Subs: C.Bennett, Llewellyn, Edwards.

Have you read?

AFC Littlehampton Ladies still dreaming of the double



'Brighton have character and quality to stay up': Chris Hughton



Team GB call-ups for i-star Academy prospects