Table-toppers Steyning cannot afford complacency

Gerry Murphy has told his Steyning squad to keep working hard as they look to capitalise on a superb first half of the season.

Town ended 2018 with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Littlehampton Town at The Shooting Field on Saturday, which sees them leading the way by five points in SCFL Division 1 heading into the new year.

Ben Bacon got the only goal to keep Steyning clear of second-placed Alfold in the title race. Although Town have put themselves in a strong position, manager Murphy knows his team cannot let up.

He said: “We go into the new year in a great position but we need to keep working hard for each other, facing whatever challenge teams put in front of us.”

Steyning’s final fixture of 2018 proved to be an eventful one.

There were three sending- offs as Town came out on top against Golds.

Bacon got the all important winner ten minutes before the break.

Jack Langford was shown a straight red card in first half stoppage-time. Then James Thurgar received a second yellow card eight minutes after the restart as Golds were reduced to nine players.

Zach Haulkham was then sent off for Steyning late on.

Murphy added: “A very strange game. It sounds like a bad-tempered but really not that bad considering how many bookings there were.”

