Swansea City and Portsmouth to visit Crawley Town

Crawley Town are to play Swansea City in a pre-season friendly.

The Championship club will visit The People's Pension Stadium on Saturday, July 13, kick-off 3pm.

Reds have already confirmed a home friendly against Portsmouth on July 27, kick-off 3pm, and other games will be confirmed soon.

Ticket prices for their pre-season friendlies will be confirmed shortly.

