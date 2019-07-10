Sutton United and Scottish Championship club run the rule over Worthing pair

Worthing are at risk of losing another key pair from last season’s squad.

Defensive duo Alfie Young and Jalen Jones have been on trial at higher-level teams in an attempt to earn deals over the past few weeks.

Former Watford centre-back Young, 22, has been trialling with a Scottish Championship club.

Meanwhile, exciting prospect Jones featured for National League outfit Sutton United in a friendly on Tuesday as they weigh up whether to make a move for the defender.

It comes after Worthing lost influential trio Kwame Poku (Colchester United), David Ajiboye (Sutton) and goalkeeper Lucas Covolan (Torquay United) to full-time teams earlier this summer.

Worthing manager Adam Hinshelwood will have discussions with both Jones and Young this week to see where they are following trials.

But the Worthing boss will not stand in the way should moves to higher-level teams be offered.

Hinshelwood said: “Alfie Young has been on trial with a team in the Scottish Championship and Jalen Jones has played in a game for Sutton.

“It’s a case of trying to see how that went with them now but we wish them all the best.

“If they get deals with those clubs that could five or six of our players who have gone to teams at least two leagues above us, which shows we’re doing something right.

“They’ve got desires to become full-time players, which we encourage a little bit.

“It’s a tricky one but I’m sure over the next couple of weeks the squad will take shape.”

