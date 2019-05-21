Sussex pupils set for Gothia World Cup in Sweden

Eight children from Great Ballard School have been selected to join the Prep School Pumas and Prep School Lions South East squads for the Gothia Cup in Sweden in July - a prestigious youth football tournament.

More than 80 countries will be represented and Great Ballard is delighted to have eight promising young players taking part.

Richard Evans, headmaster of the Eartham school, said: “We are very proud of these children; being chosen for the squad is a great opportunity to improve their football but also to experience the excitement of taking part in an international tournament.

“Football is an up and coming sport here at Great Ballard and I am especially pleased that two of our girls have also been chosen this year. We have been working with Chelsea Football Club to improve football for both boys and girls here and it is proving a popular choice of sport all round.”

