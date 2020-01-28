Sussex footballer presented with his official England shirt

Brad Santos has been presented with his official England shirt.

The youngster, who is from Eastbourne and also plays for Lancing in the SCFL Premier and Lewes u18s, represented the England u18 Schoolboys in the 1-1 draw against Australia on Saturday.

The game which was played in front of a packed Stafford Town crowd was played at a high intensity and was great preparation for their competitive fixtures at the end of the season.

Santos almost set up a goal for Taylor Richardson at the start of the second half with a great header forward, but Richardson put it wide.

Before the game the players were presented with their Official England shirts provided by Pendle Sports and sponsored by our international sponsor Utlita Energy.

The presentation took place at the ESFA HQ in Stafford and was well attended by the players and their families. Some of the players also received congratulation letters from their MP’s and one MP even attended the presentation, Jo Gideon from Stoke-on-Trent.

The England squad will now prepare for their training camp in Eindhoven next month with the four days together a key part of the preparation for the Centenary Shield fixtures.