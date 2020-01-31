Sussex footballer leaves club after disciplinary meeting

An Eastbourne Borough defender has left the club following a disciplinary meeting.

Kristian Campbell joined the club in July 2018, but tonight the club released this statement: "Following a recent disciplinary meeting, Eastbourne Borough Football Club are sad to announce that Kristian Campbell will be leaving the club with immediate effect.

"The decision has been made with a very heavy heart, but the club were left with no alternative to the action which it has taken.

"No further comment will be made."

