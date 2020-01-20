Sussex footballer Brad Santos named in England under-18 schoolboys squad for Australia friendly

Sussex football star Brad Santos has received an England call-up for an upcoming friendly against Australia.

The Lancing youngster, who comes from Eastbourne, has been named in the Three Lions under-18 Schoolboys squad for clash with the Aussies at Stafford Town FC’s Evans Park home on Saturday.

Santos has previously been named in England under-18 schoolboys squad and will be aiming to shine should he feature against Australia.

He has made 17 appearances for Naim Rouane’s table-topping SCFL Premier Division Lancers side this season, netting once.

Along with featuring for Lancing, Santos is part of the under-18 squad at Lewes.

The Eastbourne-based teenager will be presented with his official England shirt prior to the fixture.

You can also watch the Three Lions and Santos, should he feature, take on Australia with the match being streamed live via the English Schools Football Association Youtube channel, ESFA TV.

England Schoolboys have two friendlies prior to beginning their Centenary Shield campaign in Northern Ireland on Friday, March 27.

They also face the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales in the competition in fixtures later this year.