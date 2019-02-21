Sussex's top scorers.

Sussex football hotshots: Who are the county's top scorers this season?

From the SCFL Division 2 to the National League, Sussex boasts a wide range of talented strikers across all of its teams and leagues - but who is leading the way in the Sussex scoring charts so far this season?

Here is a list of anyone with more than 10 goals this season so far. Thanks to photographers Grahame Lehkyj, Roger Smith, Dave Burt, Tommy McMillan, Scott White, Jon Rigby, Steve Robards, Derek Martin, Simon Newstead for the pictures.

1. 10 goals

2. 11 goals

3. 11 goals

4. 12 goals

