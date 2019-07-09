Sunderland want former West Ham midfielder, new Portsmouth signing ruled out with injury - League 1 and League 2 latest news

Sunderland want to sign former West Ham and current Walsall midfielder George Dobson during this transfer window. (The Saddlers)

Black Cats target John Marquis is ‘expected’ to leave Doncaster Rovers this summer after attracting interest from clubs in the Championship. (Doncaster Free Press)

New Portsmouth signing Ryan Williams has been ruled out for two weeks after pulling his quad in training. (Portsmouth News)

Former Pompey winger and summer target Viv Solomon-Otabor is poised to join CSKA Sofia after leaving Birmingham City. (All Nigeria Soccer)

Blackpool are aiming to sign Carlisle United striker Hallam Hope and also hold a desire to bring Alex Baptiste back to Bloomfield Road. (The Sun)

Meanwhile, Simon Grayson is keeping tabs on Rangers comeback star Jamie Murphy, who has been out nearly a year with a cruciate knee ligament injury. (Daily Record)

Ipswich Town, Luton Town, Lincoln City, Millwall and Forest Green are interested in a move for versatile Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan. (TEAMTalk)

Tractor Boys boss Paul Lambert has spoken about missing out on Danny Mayor to Plymouth: "If they don't want to be here then no problem and I won't lose sleep over it." (EADT)

The East Anglian club could receive as much as £1.85m after holding a sell on clause in Tyrone Mings' £26.5m switch to Aston Villa from Bournemouth. (EADT)

Released Bolton Wanderers full-back Andrew Taylor is keen on returning to hometown club Hartlepool United, who play in the National League. (Northern Echo)

Fleetwood Town are in talks to sign goalkeeper Matt Gilks. He has been training with the club following his release from Lincoln City. (Football Insider)

Rangers are still keen to loan out striker Ryan Hardie to a League One club after his proposed move to Blackpool collapsed when Terry McPhillips resigned. (Football Insider)

Scunthorpe United are on the verge of signing former Newcastle youngster Alex Gilliead from Shrewsbury Town. (Grimsby Telegraph)

Former Notts County left-back Dan Jones is on trial with Cambridge United. (Nottinghamshire Live)

Newport County are set to announce a new contract for defender Mickey Demetriou and a loan deal for a Championship youngster this week. (South Wales Argus)