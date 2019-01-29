Sunderland sign midfielder, Luton interested in Championship striker - League 1 and League 2 live blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Just three days remain for League One and Two clubs to strengthen their squads. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Sunderland are set to win the race for Celtic winger Lewis Morgan - reports the Scotsman. 'It wasn't up to the level we expect' - Burgess Hill Town head coach reacts to Bishop's Stortford defeat Chelsea want Barcelona midfielder in the summer, Liverpool star Sadio Mane says the Reds are his "only concern" amid Real Madrid speculation - Rumour Mill