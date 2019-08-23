Sunderland looking to sign former Nottingham Forest and QPR defender, Oxford United midfielder available for loan - League 1 and League 2 latest news

Sunderland are looking into signing former Nottingham Forest and QPR defender Joel Lynch on a free transfer. (The Sun)

Black Cats boss Jack Ross hopes to sign two defenders by the end of the next week to provide competition for places. (Sunderland Echo)

Blackpool manager Simon Grayson says he will not allow any players to leave Bloomfield Road - unless he can add to his squad. (Blackpool Gazette)

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has revealed midfielder Mark Sykes is available for loan. He only joined the club in January. (Banbury Cake)

Bury owner Steve Dale has revealed four parties are interested in saving the club from liquidation, with one in advanced talks. (Sky Sports)

Carlisle United striker Hallam Hope wants to leave the club after renewed transfer interest from elsewhere. (Carlisle News & Star)