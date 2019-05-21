Sunderland are weighing up moves for Leyton Orient duo, Portsmouth are prepared to rival Nottingham Forest for defender - League 1 and League 2 latest news

Sunderland are weighing up moves for Leyton Orient duo Macauley Bonne and Josh Koroma, according to reports.

The pair helped fired the O's back into the Football League this season, prompting interest from clubs higher up the footballing pyramid.

Josh Koroma (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

TalkSport claims the Black Cats will rival Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough, Leicester City, Charlton Athletic and Sheffield United for Bonne.

However, the Daily Mail understands it is Koroma that Jack Ross, alongside managerless Boro, is eyeing after almost signing him in January.

Portsmouth are prepared to rival Nottingham Forest defender for Tom Lockyer, as revealed by the Portsmouth News.

Lockyer, who confirmed several Championship and League One sides are interested in him, will depart Bristol Rovers next month when his contract expires.

But while Pompey face stiff competition, they are hopeful Lee Brown, a former teammate of Lockyer, can help lure the 24-year-old to Fratton Park.

The report also adds that the Blues will lose Matt Clarke this summer. He has been linked with Stoke City and Leeds United, though no bids have been submitted yet.

Luton Town, Preston North End, Hull City and Swansea City have shown interest in former Peterborough United defender Ryan Tafazolli.

Tafazolli, 27, was released by Posh at the end of the season following three years at the club after joining from Mansfield Town.

Indeed, Tafazolli has not been short of interest with Football Insider claiming he has caught the eye of several Championship clubs.

Meanwhile, transfer-listed Posh goalkeeper Aaron Chapman and Wolves shot-stopper Will Norris are reportedly wanted by Coventry City says Coventry Live

In other League One and Two transfer news, Oxford United have signed Wolves youngster Kevin Berkoe, who was on trial with Sunderland in March.

Burton Albion are hopeful of signing Alex Bradley and Bradley Collins from West Brom and Chelsea, respectively, Derbyshire Live reports.

Accrington Stanley midfielder Scott Brown has announced he will leave the club this summer.

Colchester United are interested in Ipswich Town’s out-of-contract goalkeeper Dean Gerken, according to the Daily Gazette.