Sunderland and Reading after Sheffield United defender, Blackpool receive £750,000 bid from Brentford for left-back - League 1 and League 2 latest news

Sunderland and Reading have made initial enquiries to Sheffield United for defender Ben Heneghan. (Sky Sports)

Charlie Adam has been linked with a sensational return to Blackpool with Blackburn Rovers unlikely to offer him a contract. (The Sun)

Blackpool left-back Marc Bola is subject of a £750,000 bid from Championship outfit Brentford. (The Sun)

Rotherham United defender Semi Ajayi is wanted by West Bromwich Albion this summer. (Express & Star)

Coventry City have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Wolves midfielder Bright Enobakhare with Birmingham keen. (Birmingham Live)

Ipswich Town are one of a number of clubs weighing up a move for Bury defender Adam Thompson. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Meanwhile, former Lincoln City defender James Wilson is training with Ipswich in hope of earning a contract. (TWTD)

Bolton Wanderers have been forced to call off their pre-season friendly against Chester following another player strike. (Various)

Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has admitted he is interested in signing Wolves striker Niall Ennis on loan. (Plymouth Live)

Former Wycombe Wanderers and QPR defender Michael Harriman is believed to be on trial with Cambridge United. (Cambridgeshire Live)

Elliott Ward, formerly of Norwich City, is also said to be one of the trialists at The U's. (Cambridgeshire Live)

Northampton Town pair Junior Morias and Billy Waters will both be allowed to leave this summer - if the right deal comes along. (Northampton Chronicle & Echo)

Swindon Town manager wants to offload Toumani Diagouraga and Jermaine McGlashan. (Swindon Advertiser)

Yeovil Town have taken former Crewe Alexandra, Exeter City and Walsall striker Alex Nicholls on trial. (Ciderspace)

Walsall boss Darrell Clarke wants to add another three players to his squad before the transfer deadline. (Express & Star)