Summer signings have given Horsham 'additional strength'

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola has revealed his encouragement at his new signings’ performances ahead of the club’s first league game of the season against Leatherhead, this Saturday.

The Hornets have signed six new players since the end of last season, including Zack Newton, Alex Kelly and Lea Dawson, who were at Welling United, Walton Casuals and Cray Valley Paper Mills respectively last season.

Horsham also captured the signing of striker, Kieran Lavery, who spent much of last season on loan at the Hornets from Dorking Wanderers.

Di Paola said: “They’ve settled in pretty well. A bit of a work in progress for some of them but they’ve brought some additional strength to the squad.

“We’ve now got a good number to go through the season with, especially with such a busy start which means we’ve got some options there, and everyone seems to have brought into (the club) which is good.”

In an article on the club’s website, Di Paola also revealed that one of his new signings, Malachi Hudson, who was at VCD Athletic last season, has left the squad.

The Horsham boss added: “He’s a really talented footballer but the travel will prove to be really hard for him as the season goes on.

“He’s a player that needs to play every game and I think it’s going to be hard to give him that initially. I wanted to be fair to him, because I think he deserves to play as he’s a really talented footballer.”

The Hornets will have an almost fully fit squad on Saturday with new signing Harry Mills the only confirmed admission from the squad. The defender picked up a hamstring injury last Saturday against Wimborne Town.

Di Paola said: “We’ve got two or three who are not quite there, in terms of coming back from injury. So, we’re not exactly where we need to be, but I hope that we can pull it together on the day.”

Horsham kick-off their Isthmian Premier Division campaign at home to Leatherhead at 3pm this Saturday.