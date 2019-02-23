Substitute Ajiboye nets double to fire Worthing into play-off places

Substitute David Ajiboye marked his return from injury with a double as Worthing completed a comeback Bostik League Premier Division win at struggling Wingate & Finchley to move back into the play-off positions.

Former Brighton forward Ajiboye, who has missed the club's previous three matches with a knock, struck twice in the final 24 minutes after replacing Alex Parsons to fire Adam Hinshelwood's men to a 2-1 triumph at the Maurice Rebak Stadium.

Irnti Rapai had fired the hosts ahead just after the hour but Ajiboye's brace ensured Worthing took all three points, moving up two places to fourth and extending their unbeaten run to five matches.

Hinshelwood kept the same starting side from last week's hammering of Harlow Town, although Alfie Young, Joel Colbran and Ajiboye were fit again and were all named on the bench.

For all of Worthing's possession in the first half there was no way through and it was goalless at the interval.

It was Wingate who broke the deadlock on 63 minutes, going ahead courtesy of Rapai's goal.

Ajiboye replaced Parsons immediately after the equaliser and would have a huge impact.

The former Brighton striker levelled things up on 66 minutes to set up a thrilling final 20 minutes or so.

Ajiboye completed his double and the turnaround seven minutes from time as Worthing climbed to fourth.

WORTHING: Perntreou; Edwards, Jones, Crane; Parsons, Clarke, Aguiar, Newton; Poku, Starkey; Pearce. Subs: Colbran (Edwards, 24), Ajiboye (Parsons, 63), Young (Newton, 84), Kealy, Budd.