Striker leaves Burgess Hill Town to join Sussex rivals

Burgess Hill Town's top scorer Ben Pope has left the club to join Bostik Premier rivals Lewes.

The club announced the news on twitter saying: "Ben Pope has decided to leave the club. We would like to wish @ben_pope97 all the best for the rest of the season."

Mid Sussex Times columnist Colin Bowman tweeted: "That is a real shame that you leaving us. Just when you were banging in worldies tap ins and pens. Who's gonna run those forward lines in your absence? Good luck mate."

Mark Longster said: "Sad to see you go Ben, but would just like to thank you for all your hard work. It has been a pleasure to watch you play. Your determination and tenacity has been second to none. Good luck for the future Ben"

@the_hillians tweeted: "Gutted. Hoping Worms had a plan B All the best for the future Ben"

Pope was a summer signing from local rivals Worthing where he had been since the age of 16 after his release from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Had trials in the past with Stoke City and AFC Bournemouth, where he netted twice in a 3-1 win over Weymouth for Bournemouth’s Under 21s.

Has also represented Sussex at schoolboy and Under 18 level.