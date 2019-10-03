Storrington rue 'bad day at the office' in Bexhill thrashing but exact revenge in Senior Cup

Adam Bardouleau admitted that ‘the scoreline reflected the performance’ as Storrington suffered a 7-0 thrashing at a rampant Bexhill United in SCFL Division 1 on Saturday.

A Jack Shonk double and a Drew Greenall strike gave the Pirates a 3-0 lead at the break. In the second half, Shonk completed his treble and Greenall added his second.

Further goals from Sammy Bunn and Charlie Curran saw the Swans fall to a dispiriting defeat and 11th in the table.

Bardouleau said: “It was a bad day at the office. We took a very depleted side over to Bexhill, so it was always going to be a tough afternoon.

“If I’m honest the scoreline reflected the performance. We were poor and failed to execute the game plan. We need to learn to get the basics right.

“Of course, it didn’t help having ten players unavailable through illness and injury, but we didn’t give a very good account of ourselves.”

Bexhill broke the deadlock on 26 minutes after a Greenall attempt was parried out by the Storrington keeper as far as Shonk who applied the finish.

Shonk’s piledriver doubled the Pirates’ advantage before Bunn slid in Greenall who made it 3-0 before half-time.

READ MORE Di Paola 'slept like a baby' after Horsham showed 'sheer character' in dramatic win | Worthing up to seventh after ‘grinding out’ win over Merstham | Brighton and Hove Albion: The market value of all 26 players in Graham Potter's squad

The Swans started the second period brightly but this opened up space for Bexhill’s forwards.

A pull back from the byline by Curran saw Bunn convert the Pirates’ fourth before Bexhill added their fifth and sixth in quick succession.

Greenall touched home inside the box to make it 5-0 before Shonk netted his hat-trick after a superb run and finish from the right.

Number seven arrived when Curran slipped past his defender, cut into the area, and finished in to the corner.

Storrington host Arundel on Saturday and Bardouleau added: “Arundel were relegated last year and want to go straight back up. They’ve had a strong start to the season and it will be a test for us.

“With availability being stronger this week I’d expect us to bounce back.”

The Swans avenged Saturday's demolition by beating the Pirates 2-1 at home on Tuesday evening in the first round of the Sussex Senior Cup.

Jordan Suter and Martin Harris were on the scoresheet as Storrington progressed to the next round.