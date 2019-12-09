Storrington 'pay the price' as Mile Oak run riot

Storrington manager Adam Bardouleau admitted his side ‘paid the price for their lapses in concentration’ as they lost 6-1 at home against Mile Oak in Division 1 on Saturday.

Owen Cave’s goal proved to be the only moment of joy for the Swans as they were put to the sword by the Oak.

The Swans took the lead after just one minute when a long ball wasn’t dealt with by Aaron Stenning in the Mile Oak goal and Cave tapped home.

The visitors drew level after 20 minutes when Louie Foster pounced on Tom Biggs’ rebounded effort.

Oak took the lead five minutes later when Biggs scored a superb solo goal.

Biggs made it three on 38 minutes after beating Gary Elliot at the near post with a left footed strike.

Biggs completed his hat-trick on 65 minutes after his 30-yard effort nestled into the bottom corner.

Lee Early made it five on 75 minutes with an easy tap-in following some excellent build up by Biggs.

Joe Benn completed the rout on 89 minute when he headed home a George Rudwick cross.

After the match the Swans boss pointed to Biggs’ performance being the difference maker.

He said: “We were good in spells in the first half and that was because we were disciplined in our game plan.

“The moment we made a mistake or a lapse in concentration we paid the price.

“Their front man, Biggs, was a major difference, he caused us real problems.”

The Swans visit runaway leaders Littlehampton Town on Saturday and Bardouleau is expecting a test.

He added: “We are low on confidence and it doesn’t get tougher than Littlehampton.

“We will go there with a plan but with the squad they’ve assembled it will be a tough afternoon, but we are definitely up for the test.”