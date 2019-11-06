Storrington manager 'extremely proud' after Senior Cup defeat against Bognor

Adam Bardouleau heaped praise on his Storrington side after their 4-1 home defeat to BetVictor Premier Division side Bognor Regis Town in the Sussex Senior Cup second round on Tuesday evening.

The Rocks dominated proceedings but came up against a dogged Swans defence, with goalkeeper Gary Elliott in particular making some superb saves.

A Bognor player looks to steer the ball home

The hosts’ resistance was broken when Tommy Scutt slotted home on 32 minutes but a marvellous 20-yard strike from Josh Clark levelled the score five minutes before half-time.

The second half saw the Swans produce more backs against the wall defending but the Rocks eventually found the breakthrough in fortuitous circumstances.

Bradley Lethbridge’s cross caught out Jacob Pazaro and the Storrington player turned the ball into his own net with 15 minutes remaining.

Dan Smith’s double in the final five minutes secured Bognor’s progress into round three but the Swans could be more than proud of their performance against a team three divisions above them.

Bognor go on the attack

Bardouleau said: “First of all, congratulations to Bognor and all the best in the next round.

“Bognor are a class outfit and were a real test for us.

“Our work rate and application was outstanding. I am extremely proud of the boys efforts, as a side we showed a real togetherness and unity.

“The difference in fitness levels were clear as we conceded two goals in the last five minutes.

“After a resilient defensive performance we lost our legs in the final stages.

“Bognor deserved the win but I can’t take anything away from our squad's performance.

“This will do wonders for our morale and confidence.

“We have to now take this performance forward into the remainder of the season. The standard has been set.”

After a resilient performance against Bognor Regis Town in the cup, the Swans return to league action when they visit Seaford Town on Saturday.

The East Sussex outfit sit ninth in Division 1, with 13 points from nine games, and enjoyed a run to the second round of the FA Vase.

Bardouleau is expecting ‘another tough test’ against Seaford but backed the Swans to get their season ‘back on track’.

He added: “Seaford will be another test in the league. They have had a great cup run recently and some good results in the league.

“We will be looking to get our league season back on track.”