Steyning Town v Horsham YMCA - picture special
Local rivals Steyning Town and Horsham YMCA played out a goalless draw in the Premier Division on Saturday.
Photographer Steve Robards was at the game - here are a selection of his pictures.
Steyning Town v Horsham YMCA - SCFL Premier Division. Pic Steve Robards SR02111902
jpimediaresell
Steyning Town v Horsham YMCA - SCFL Premier Division. Pic Steve Robards SR02111902
jpimediaresell
Steyning Town v Horsham YMCA - SCFL Premier Division. Pic Steve Robards SR02111902
jpimediaresell
Steyning Town v Horsham YMCA - SCFL Premier Division. Pic Steve Robards SR02111902
jpimediaresell
View more