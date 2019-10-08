Steyning Town overcome neighbours Broadbridge Heath in action-packed clash

Steyning Town made it seven victories in a row in all competitions following an action-packed 3-1 home win over ten-man Broadbridge Heath in the Premier Division on Saturday.

Tiago Andrade’s bullet header put Town in front on three minutes. Heath protested that the ball hadn’t crossed the line after bouncing down off the bar but the referee allowed the goal to stand.

Steyning's Mayckol Sabino celebrates with goalscorer Tiago Andrade

The Bears’ afternoon got even worse. Andrade was played through on goal but keeper Alfie Hadfield poleaxed the forward.

Hadfield was shown a straight red and Andrade was substituted with a suspected broken nose.

Steyning doubled the lead five minutes before half-time after Grant Radmore fired home from a corner.

Two minutes later Mayckol Sabino tripled Town’s advantage despite appeals for offside.

Broadbridge Heath's George Cousins

Heath reduced the deficit four minutes after the restart through Tim Cook.

The Bears now had their tails up. George Cousins saw an effort saved and a shot go inches wide of the post.

Radmore, Conor Bull and Ben Spano all had chances for Town but the game ended 3-1.

Steyning boss Gerry Murphy said: “Another three points on the board but we weren’t at our best. This was due to Heath playing very well, as is often the case when down to ten.

Action from Steyning Town v Boradbridge Heath

“We don’t play until October 15 (at home to Selsey in the Peter Bentley Cup) which give us a chance to give some U18 and reserve players a chance.”

Heath host Crawley Down Gatwick in the second round of the RUR Cup on Saturday.

Steyning Town: Rose, Clark, Maher, Levoi, White, Gathern, Weston, Sabino, Andrade, Faber, Radmore. Subs: Romain, Spano, Bull.

Broadbridge Heath: Hadfield, Godfrey, Robinson, Joels, Jones, Carney, Waddingham, Cook, Cousins, Carvalho, Howell. Subs: Bromage, Hull, Whiteley.