Crawley Town player ratings

Stevenage 2, Crawley Town 1: Who stood out on a disappointing night for Crawley Town?

Crawley Town's unbeaten start to 2022 came to an end on Tuesday night with a 2-1 defeat to Stevenage.

By Mark Dunford
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 1:51 pm

These are the player ratings for the Carlisle United match on Saturday from supporters travelling back on Sunday after the game.

HAVE YOU SEEN? 'We didn’t deserve anything from the game in the end' - Crawley Town boss has 'the hump' after Stevenage defeat | Stevenage 2, Crawley Town 1: Nichols scores stunner but Reds unbeaten start to 2022 comes to an end | Championship striker and former Crawley Town player Bez Lubala accused of raping teenager after inviting her to Netflix and chill, court hears

1. Glenn Morris 8

Voted man of the match -pulling off some great saves to keep us in the game.

Photo Sales

2. James Tilley 5

From a great performance at Carlisle, to a poor below par against Stevenage, but that happens sometimes and you have to improve in your next game

Photo Sales

3. George Francomb 6

Not one of his better games in the back three

Photo Sales

4. Tony Craig 8

Tried to keep the side going and was one of the better players

Photo Sales
Crawley TownNetflix
Next Page
Page 1 of 4