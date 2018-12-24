Statement issued after derby clash is called off

A statement was issued following the decision to postpone Littlehampton United’s SCFL Division 2 derby clash against Rustington.

The fixture, which was due to take place at The Sportsfield, was called off a day before the match was due to take place.

Littlehampton Town have allowed United to use their ground for nearly two years and decided against the derby going ahead.

Golds officials were concerned allowing the fixture to take place would have left the playing surface in a poor state.

And with a hectic festive schedule, along with plenty more matches to come in the new year, Littlehampton Town decided to postpone the match.

A Littlehampton Town statement said: “To clarify the postponement of Littlehampton Utd v Rustington FC at the Sportsfield.

“LTFC were contacted by Sportsfield groundstaff and informed the pitch was in a condition following the weather experienced in the last ten days, that if played on would leave it in a very poor state.

“We were also informed groundstaff would not be present again until 6am Boxing Day morning, when they plan to prepare the pitch ahead of our match against Wick.

“This left them no time to carry out any significant repairs that it would suffer with a potential game on it which would then put LTFC match against Wick in doubt.

“After lengthy discussions between Sportsfield groundstaff and our LTFC committee, we took the hard decision to invoke rule 23D in the SCFL handbook that covers the standard code of rules that is mandatory for all competitions at Step 7 (Division 2) and below.

“The rule states: “The appointed referee shall have power to decide as to the fitness of the ground in all competition matches and that decision shall be final, subject to the determination of the local authority or the owners of a ground, which must be accepted.”

“As the owners we deemed the pitch unplayable and informed Littlehampton Utd.

“It’s a decision we didn’t take lightly and have never done before and hopefully will never have to do again.

“Littlehampton Utd fully understood the decision and we have had a great relationship with them in their two years groundsharing at The Sportsfield and that will continue in the future.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to either side and look forward to providing the best playing surface possible for the two teams to play on when the match is rearranged.”

Littlehampton United’s final action of 2018 comes on Saturday as they entertain Worthing Town.

Meanwhile, Rustington host Ferring on the same day.

