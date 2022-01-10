Sporting success at Slinfold school

The Year 3 and 4 took the Division 2 league title in the football league after a tense game against Heron Way B team.

The team is made up of many talented children: Archie Forster, Fynn Howell, Dylan Pennock, Freddie Hogarth, Theo Barter, Grace Wheeler, Arthur Fleming and George Waddington.

The game agaisnt Heron Way B ended in a 0-0 draw, thanks to two excellent saves from Archie.

Their second match against Castlewood couldn’t take place as our opponents had to withdraw from the tournament, so Slinfold were awarded a 2-0 win.

The team decided to play a friendly against Southwater B team in place of this fixture and a confident performance resulted in a 2-0 win with Arthur scoring both goals.

They went into their final fixture against Shelley B team with a 2 point lead over Heron Way B, knowing that a victory would secure the league title.

It was a close match with excellent performances from Grace in midfield and Dylan in defence.

Arthur scored the winning goal allowing them to take home the title.

Chris Jowett, headteacher, said: “Winning the league is a fantastic achievement for the team and they worked so hard throughout their 8 matches. Throughout our 8 matches, we scored 14 goals and only conceded 2 - with 7 clean sheets for Archie and our defence in those 8 matches!”

The Slinfold hockey team also saw success last term as they competed in the Quicksticks Hockey Tournament hosted at The Weald School.

They also have a talented team with Sam Lewis, Matthew French, Harry Pateman, Tate Rangecroft, Daniella Cornwell and Teddie Curtis.

An impressive start saw Slinfold win their first match against Petworth with Teddie scoring the winning goal.

Their next three matches were against teams from Billingshurst School and they won the first of these, 4-0, with Harry and Sam scoring 1 goal each and Daniella scoring two goals.

The third fixture saw a 6-0 victory with Teddie scoring an impressive hat-trick and Daniella, Harry and Sam adding further goals.

The final game was against Southwater Junior Academy who were the strongest team that they had faced, but Slinfold were able to hold onto the tournament victory.