Sporting highlights of 2019 - Chichester City paired with League One hosts in the FA Cup

The next part of our look back at Chichester City's amazing FA Cup takes us back to the second round draw - staged at Oaklands Park and shown live on BBC2.

It was the evening City learned they would be off to Tranmere or Wycombe in the second round - later confirmed as Tranmere when the Merseyside club beat Wanderers in a reaply.

Presenter Mark Chapman interviews City's surfing striker Scott Jones before the second round draw at Oaklands Park / Picture by Daniel Harker

See above how Connor Cody reacted to the glamour tie - and read below how we reported the second round draw.

We'll have the final part of the look back at the Chi Cup run on this website later.

Chichester City will visit League One opposition in the second round of the FA Cup.

They will go to Wycombe Wanderers' Adams Park or Tranmere Rovers' Prenton Park in the next round in what will be the biggest game in the club's history - and will be a grand occasion for players, fans, management and staff.

City officials and players were delighted to be paired with a League One club - even if there was some disappointment the game is not at home, although one City official joked: "We'll just have to get them back for a replay.".

Wycombe and Tranmere stage their replay at Adams Park on Wednesday week (Nov 20) after a 2-2 draw at Tranmere on Saturday.

The draw was made by Mark Bright and Dion Dublin at Oaklands Park itself and shown live on BBC2 and there was a loud cheer when Chi's name came out of the machine after the Tranmere/Wycombe ball.

It's three weeks since City got a bye in the first-round FA Cup draw, sparking jubilant scenes as players, management and families watched at Oaklands Park.

The prize for second-round winners couldn't be bigger - a place in the third round alongside Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and the rest of the Premier League and Championship teams.

The second round takes place from Friday, November 29, to Monday, December 2, with a number of ties set to be selected for live BBC or BT Sport TV coverage.

There is a chance the Chi City game will be selected for live TV coverage as it pits one of the highest ranked teams in the round with the joint lowest.

City boss Miles Rutherford said: "It's a great draw. For most of these players to go from playing county league to visiting a League One team in such a short space of time is unbelievable really. It's still sinking in."

Chairman Andy Bell said: "It's going to be a hell of a three weeks building up to it and it's a tie we can all really look forward to immensely."

City captain Connor Cody added: "The whole squad will relish taking on a League One team."

Chichester were praised as hosts for the draw by the programme's presenter, Mark Chapman, who said on Twitter of City and Maldon and Tiptree, who'd hosted the first round draw: "Both communities loving their football teams. Great atmospheres to work in."