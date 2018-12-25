Spirit of win at Worthing can make it a Merry Rocks Christmas

Bognor boss Jack Pearce called on his players to keen on showing the spirit that won the day at Worthing in order to challenge for promotion.

The manager was delighted by the team effort that earned a 2-0 win at Woodside Road, their first victory in the league for five weeks.

Dan Smith and Mason Walsh’s second-half goals left the Mackerels all washed up – while the Bognor fans won the singing battle on the terraces.

Pearce picked out two key men for praise – new loan signing Theo Widdrington, a former Pompey youngster who made a big impact in midfield after joining for a month from Bristol Rovers, and stalwart defender Gary Charman.

“I was delighted,” said Pearce. “Neither team has been at their best lately but but we started well and dominated most of the second half.

“Theo was excellent and will be important to us but the best player on the pitch was a 38-year-old – Gary Charman, outstanding.

“As for Dan, he always has a goal in him. Our support was brilliant and I’m pleased we were able to beat our arch rivals. Now we have to keep playing to the same standard.”

Christmas comes early for the Rocks

Derbies keep on coming for the Rocks. Following Boxing Day’s home clash with Lewes (3pm) Bognor visit Whitehawk on New Year’s Day.

Boss Jack Pearce said: “It’s a hectic period of games and if we can win more than we lose over the holiday period we’ll be in a good position going into 2019.”