Special screening: Crawley Town hero Sergio Torres stars in a documentary film called The Unknown Torres

Crawley Town fans can watch a special showing of The Unknown Torres at The People's Pension Stadium tonight (Wednesday).

The 93-minute film follows former Reds' favourite Sergio Torres from his early days in his native Argentina as he chases his dream of becoming a professional footballer in England.



It will be screened in the Mayo Wynne Baxter Suite at 7pm. Doors open at 6.30pm.



After watching the film, fans can question Sergio and the director Jasper Spanjaart.



Torres told the Crawley Observer: "The film is all about pursuing dreams. When I was 22-years-old, I’ve got on a plane to England in 2003, having absolutely no idea of what was ahead for me.



"I didn’t have any money, I didn’t speak the language, all I knew I had was a week's trial at Brighton and Hove Albion.



"My dream was to play football professional, but this is not just a football movie, we show all the obstacles that sometimes you need to go through to reach that dream.



"Everyone has dreams, and our message in this documentary is you need to do everything you possibly can to pursue your dream.



"I can't wait for Wednesday evening to be able to share our documentary with all Crawley fans, I had an amazing four years at the club and has special place in my heart."

Tickets cost £10 or £20 which includes a DVD of the film.