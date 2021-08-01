Southern Combination kick-off: Little Common are early leaders

Little Common in action in their 4-0 win at Pagham / Picture: Roger Smith

Hot on their heels after also enjoying a great start on the road are Saltdean, 3-0 victors at AFC Uckfield.

The clash of two newly promoted sides produced TEN goals as Littlehampton Town won an amazing opener 6-4 at AFC Varndenians.

Continuing the theme of it being a good day for away teams were Steyning, 3-1 winners at Eastbourne United Association. Eastbourne Town were also happy travellers, winning 2-0 at Horsham YMCA.

Bexhill, the other side promoted from division one, won 3-2 at Alfold, while Lingfield edged it with the only goal at Loxwood.

The only team to enjoy a home win in the top division were Peacehaven and Telscombe, who beat Crawley Down Gatwick 1-0. East Preston drew 1-1 at home to Newhaven.

Midhurst top the first-day division one table after a 3-0 win at Arundel.

Other div one results:

Dorking Wanderers Res 1 - 0 Mile Oak

Epsom & Ewell 1 - 0 Seaford Town

Forest Row 0 - 2 Selsey

Hailsham Town 1 - 3 Godalming Town

Montpelier Villa 1 - 3 Roffey

Storrington 0 - 3 Shoreham

Wick 3 - 0 Oakwood

Worthing United 3 - 1 Billingshurst