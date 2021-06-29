'So so proud. Football's coming home' - Crawley's Gareth Southgate praised after England beat Germany 2-0 at the Euros

The former Crawley schoolboy lead England to the last eight of the Euros after goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane saw them through.

And people from Crawley were left full of pride after the game.

Georgina Anne Mackenzie posted on the Crawley Observer Facebook page : "Very proud of him and team brilliant game, went school with southgate x"

Glenda Ford said: "So so proud. Football's coming home."

Humera Mirza said: "SO incredibly proud AMAZING game- well done boys u have done the nation proud."

Former mayor of Crawley Francis Guidera said: "@GarethSouthgate we are very proud of you and the lads tonight! #EnglandvGermany #Crawley."

Gareth Southgate celebrates the win over Germany

Katie Hind tweeted: "I was doing my GCSE’s at the same school @GarethSouthgate did his during Euro ‘96. His penalty miss left the darkest cloud over our lessons the day after he missed his penalty. I hope my successors at @HazelwickSchool have a party for Gareth tomorrow. He is our Crawley hero."

@lukescaife_ tweeted: "NAME A CRAWLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD AFTER GARETH SOUTHGATE."

Aaron Chen said: "Maybe Crawley should build that statue to Gareth Southgate…"

