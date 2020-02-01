Smith strikes as Bognor battle back to claim point from Kingstonian clash

Bognor played out an entertaining 1-1 draw with Kingstonian at Nyewood Lane as they stayed in touch with the race for the play-off places.

Dan Smith equalised with less than a quarter of the game to go to cancel out Tom Kavanagh’s first half penalty.

The result left Bognor handily placed in eighth, four points off the final play-off spot.

Kingstonian had a great chance five minutes in as Aaron Lamont sent a ball through to Dan Hector, but keeper Amadou Tangara stood strong and made a decent save.

Bognor did have the ball in the net a few moments later but Smith was judged offside in the build-up. Almost instantly Hector has another golden chance to put his side ahead as Matt Casey lost the ball, but he blazed his shot well wide.

Once again Casey lost out and Kingstonian should have punished the Rocks, but Doug Tuck made an excellent last-ditch challenge to keep the score 0-0

Despite being one of the smallest players on the pitch, Arron Hopkinson - handed a rare start for Bognor - nearly headed the Rocks in front after a great cross by Tommy Leigh, but his header narrowly went over. A minute later Leigh sent Smith through on goal but his shot was brilliantly tipped over the bar by Rob Tolfrey.

Tangara was once again brought into action to sort out a defensive mistake by Casey, the Rocks keeper’ put out a strong hand to save from close range.

All of a sudden the reliable Tangara went from hero to zero. As he tried to take on the Kingstonian striker he lost out, enforcing Tuck to make a challenge and give away a penalty.

The resulting penalty was blasted down the middle by Tom Kavanagh on 28 minutes. Bognor were unable to draw level before the break.

Bognor were forced into a change inside the first five minutes of the second half as defender Joe Cook pulled up.

The Rocks should have made it 1-1 when Hopkinson nicked the ball off a Kingstonian defender and played Smith in but his tame effort was easily saved by Tolfrey.

Kingstonian had a great opportunity to make it 2-0, Bognor once again being wasteful and giving the ball away, but Lamont’s shot by blasted over.

Brad Lethbridge could have easily drawn the game level - a cross lofted in by Hopkinson fell nicely to the striker but his two efforts were saved by Tolfrey.

Tuck was next to have a chance to equalise, Tolfrey’s failed clearance falling to Tuck on the edge of the box but his dinked attempt was too powerful and just went over.

Tolfrey made the save of the game as Smith was once more sent through on goal but the Kingstonian keeper stood firm and kept the ball out.

Finally, Smith was on the scoresheet with 15 minutes left. Substitute Mason Walsh sent the ball across the box to Tuck, who tapped it to Smith and his shot rattled the post and went in.

The visitors had been quiet until Eddie Dsane had the chance to put them in front again, but the defence were strong and forced him to put his shot well wide.

Tangara was able to make up for his first-half mistake as he pulled off a brilliant save from a shot that looked destined for the top corner, the follow up fell to Kavanagh who blazed the shot out of the ground.

Kingstonian were back on top when Dsane hit the post and then the rebound bounced back off the bar inside a few seconds. Tangara was making up for his earlier mistake as he pulled off a superb double save inside added time to help Bognor pick up a point.

Bognor; Tangara, Crane, Casey, Tuck, Cook (Kavanagh), Wood, Hopkinson (Walsh), T Leigh, Smith, Flint, Lethbridge. Unused subs: Mendoza, Wakley.

The Rocks are at home again on Tuesday when Brightlingsea Regent visit the Lane.