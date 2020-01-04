Sloppy start costs Three Bridges dear against Haywards Heath Town

Three Bridges had a very sloppy start as Haywards Heath Town beat them 3-1.

Three down in eight minutes and losing their skipper shortly before half time, Bridges at least showed some spirit in the second half, although that sloppy start had rather condemned them to defeat before they'd got into their stride.

Curtis Gayler almost caught Heath keeper Luke Glover napping inside the first couple of seconds, but it was the visitors who were in front inside the first minute when Ryan Warwick's corner was met almost on the goal line by their captain Lloyd Cotton.

See Grahame Lehkyj's pictures from the game here



A sixth minute free kick then caused mayhem in the home defence with Trevor McCreadie reacting to net from close range again. And just two minutes later McCreadie pounced again to meet a cross from the left, Bridges fans shaking their heads as he had only managed one goal in two spells with them!

A nice run by Rueben Soares Junior after eleven minutes finished with him slipping the ball past Glover, but surprisingly there were no more goals on an afternoon that suggested more.

Kieron Thorp twice prevented McCreadie from completing his hat trick, whilst the home side's hopes weren't helped when Lee Hall was shown a straight red card for what seemed to be a clash between him and his opposite number Cotton.

Bizarrely Bridges seemed to play better with ten men after the break with a couple of tweaks to the formation. Curtis Gayler in particular seemed to be involved in much of the action with a corner that finished with Tadley Bromage's header being saved and three long range drives all being held by Glover. The best effort of all needed a good tip over by the Heath keeper.

Andrew Sesay was a regular nuisance when Bridges attacked and he also covered well when called on to help his defence, whilst Antone Douglas also shone in defence as well as making some smart attacking forays down the left flank. But that opening eight minute spell had proved disastrous for Bridges, and Heath seemed to be satisfied to rest on their laurels for much of the second half.

Aerotron Man of the Match - Andrew Sesay.

Bridges have two away games in quick succession. They are at Sittingbourne this Saturday (11th) and then travel to East Grinstead on Tuesday 14th.

Bridges : K.Thorp, T.Williams, D.Gunner (B.O'Neill, h-t), T.Bromage, A.Douglas, A.Laing, C.Gayler, L.Hall, A.Sesay, T.Tolfrey (B.Bacon, 71), R.Soares Junior (B.Irvine, 81).

Unused Subs. - G.Ashley, C.Towning.

Booked - Sesay (35), Williams (42).

Sent Off - Hall (41).

Heath : L.Glover, H.Morrison, T.Summerfield, L.Cotton, N.Cooper, J.Spink, C.Saunders (N.Cotton, 81), B.Napper, T.McCreadie (T.Graves, 86), R.Warwick, K.Rowe (O.Akinwande, 90+3).

Unused Subs. - T.Anderson, C.Weatherstone.

Booked - Napper (65), Warwick (75), Glover (79).

Referee - Adrian Harris.