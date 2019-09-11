Simon Hull's 'immense pride' as Arundel's FA Cup run is ended by Ramsgate in replay

Simon Hull spoke of his ‘immense pride’ after Arundel took two divisions higher Ramsgate to an FA Cup first qualifying round replay.

The Mullets’ run in the competition came to an end as they were defeated 4-0 at Mill Road last night.

But the Arundel boss had nothing but pride after his side’s fine efforts.

Ash Hawkes wasted a golden chance to fire the Mullets into a surprise lead in the replay.

That miss would prove costly as Miles Cornwell’s first-half effort was followed by a Stephen Smith hat-trick as Isthmian League South East outfit Ramsgate eased through in the end.

Yet Hull insisted the run in the FA Cup and start to the season illustrates the strides his young squad are making.

He said: “The overriding feeling is one of immense pride.

“We were well in the game for the first half-hour and had a great opportunity to get our noses in front through Ash Hawkes.

“We were undone by a couple of set-plays, which is frustrating, but they were clinical when they had opportunities.

“There is plenty for us to work on but we have come a long way in a couple of months, there are a lot of new faces we introduced and talented young players with outstanding attitudes and a real willingness to work and learn.

“Financially the rewards of the cup run were great for the club. The funds are always welcomed at our level of the game.

"It was terrific to see around 200 people through the door for the game and I hope they come back to support the boys on Saturday and throughout the season.”

Arundel host league above Southern Counties East League Premier Division Welling Town in the FA Vase second round qualifying on Saturday.

