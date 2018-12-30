Shoulders steps down as Southwick manager

Ben Shoulders has resigned as Southwick boss.

The former Mile Oak manager, who took charge of Wickers in the summer, quit following his side's 2-1 home SCFL Division 1 defeat at the hands of Seaford on Saturday.

Shoulders' offer of resignation was accepted by the committee and the club can now begin their search for a replacement.

Southwick have lost their previous four matches and sit fourth from bottom with just four league wins all season.

Wickers will be hoping a new appointment can guide them away from the relegation places.

A post from the club's official Twitter account (@SFC_TheWickers) stated: "Following the defeat to Seaford first team manager Ben Shoulders offered his resignation, which was accepted by the committee. We wish Ben all the best for the future."

Managerless Southwick entertain AFC Varndeanians in their opening fixture of 2019 on Saturday.

Have you read?

Leaving Worthing United 'hardest decision' for new Shoreham boss Curtis Foster



Worthing United announce new manager



Burgess Hill Town v Worthing picture gallery

