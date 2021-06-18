Should have gone to Specsavers? The Rocks did...

Jonathan West and Graham Flower at the Nye Camp

Jonathan joined Rocks supporter Graham Flower, who helped negotiate the package, to unveil an advertising board in front of the impressive new stand at the Nye Camp as well as seal the deal to continue to sponsor man-of-the-match awards and those for player of the month.

Jonathan, who is the retail director at the Specsavers branches in London Road (town centre) and within Sainsbury's Bognor, said he was delighted to be able to confirm the continued sponsorship.